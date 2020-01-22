Thursday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Lucky's Market in Columbia to stay open as other locations close
COLUMBIA—Lucky's Market in Columbia will remain open, while the two other Missouri stores, and others across the country will close. Lucky's Market will be shutting down "as many as 32 of...
STORM MODE: Rain and snow mix to begin midday Wednesday
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on...
Man and dog travel 50 states in 50 weeks, make a stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One man and his dog are wrapping up...
Driver in stolen Arkansas SUV crashes in Missouri building
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver who was behind the wheel of a stolen Arkansas sport utility vehicle has crashed into a parked vehicle and a restaurant in Missouri while fleeing from law...
Sunrise Movement to hold first meeting of 2020 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One youth organization is looking...
STEM Workshop for parents and teens
COLUMBIA – Memory Strategies is hosting...
STORM MODE: Rain and snow mix to begin midday Wednesday
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides happened about a block away from their home. "My son was riding his bike...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
Weather
STORM MODE: Rain and snow mix to begin midday Wednesday
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system is on its way to Missouri and could lead to icy roads and snow accumulations from Wednesday through Friday. We now have decent confidence in a slightly...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Mizzou basketball sets free throw record in loss to Texas A&M
COLUMBIA- Tuesday night, the Mizzou Men's Basketball team came up two points short in a 66-64 loss against Texas A&M. This comes after two straight SEC losses to Mississippi State and...
Ozuna heads back to the NL East with the Braves
ATLANTA - After being traded to St. Louis from...
Jeter and Walker get the call to the Hall
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - Long-time Yankees...
Share: