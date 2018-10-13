Thursday July 5 2018 Evening Weather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Police investigate homicide in north Columbia
Police investigate homicide in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Rice Road and Ballenger Lane. Police responded to a shots fired call around midnight. When officers arrived, the victim...
FNF Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Eight weeks into the high school...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Police investigate homicide in north Columbia
Police investigate homicide in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Rice Road and Ballenger Lane. Police responded to a shots fired call around midnight. When officers arrived, the victim...
FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Eight weeks into the high school...
Missouri Gov. Parson to campaign for proposed gas tax hike
Missouri Gov. Parson to campaign for proposed gas tax hike
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Osage County
Boil advisory issued for parts of Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY - A boil water advisory is...
Supporters of Amendment 1 rally at state capitol
Supporters of Amendment 1 rally at state capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Advocates for Amendment 1...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
COLUMBIA - A new ad that attacks Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley is no surprise, but the catch is: who's paying for it. Slightly different versions are airing, one with a caption...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire...
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
FNF Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Battle 14 Jeff City 17 Rock Bridge 52 Helias 28 Hickman 21...
FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Eight weeks into the high school...
Some season ticket holders concerned about Mizzou's new south end zone
Some season ticket holders concerned about Mizzou's new south end zone
COLUMBIA - Construction crews are still...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Thursday July 5 2018 Evening Weather
Share: