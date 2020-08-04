Thursday, March 1, 2018 First Alert Weather noon

Facebook
CPS to discuss moving start of school to after Labor Day
CPS to discuss moving start of school to after Labor Day
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is considering the possibility of moving the start of school to after Labor Day. According to district superintendent Peter Stiepleman...
"A phenomenal trailblazer": Dr. Gus T. Ridgel's legacy continues
"A phenomenal trailblazer": Dr. Gus T. Ridgel's legacy continues
COLUMBIA —Excellence, loyalty and...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at...
