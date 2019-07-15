Thursday May 22; Sports at 6

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Couple charged after children found living in tent, fed raw hot dogs
Couple charged after children found living in tent, fed raw hot dogs
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies arrested Cheryl “Lynn” Fales and Charles R. Fales, of St James for two counts of child abuse and neglect. The sheriff's office said...
Skydiving accident in Camden County leaves one person injured
Skydiving accident in Camden County leaves one person injured
COLUMBIA — The Camden County...
Boat explosion in Shell Knob leaves several injured
Boat explosion in Shell Knob leaves several injured
COLUMBIA — Five were injured after...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Couple charged after children found living in tent, fed raw hot dogs
Couple charged after children found living in tent, fed raw hot dogs
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies arrested Cheryl “Lynn” Fales and Charles R. Fales, of St James for two counts of child abuse and neglect. The sheriff's office said...
Skydiving accident in Camden County leaves one person injured
Skydiving accident in Camden County leaves one person injured
COLUMBIA — The Camden County...
Boat explosion in Shell Knob leaves several injured
Boat explosion in Shell Knob leaves several injured
COLUMBIA — Five were injured after...
Missouri River at Jefferson City dips below minor flood stage
Missouri River at Jefferson City dips below minor flood stage
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River at...
Ralls County deputies recover $45,000 worth of stolen equipment
Ralls County deputies recover $45,000 worth of stolen equipment
COLUMBIA — A major theft from an...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou heads to SEC Media Days
Mizzou heads to SEC Media Days
HOOVER - The Mizzou Tigers will take the stand Monday morning at SEC Media Days. Joining head coach Barry Odom in representing Mizzou in Hoover, AL are QB Kelly Bryant, LB Cale Garrett and DB...
Columbia College volleyball team announces eight signees for the upcoming season
Columbia College volleyball team announces eight signees for the upcoming season
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College volleyball...
MIzzou faces Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
MIzzou faces Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics has announced the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Thursday May 22; Sports at 6
Share: