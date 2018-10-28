Thursday Night High School Basketball Highlights
COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Thursday night.
Boys Basketball
California 67 - Versailles 39
So. Boone 53 - Fatima 33
Blair Oaks 68 - St. James 64
Harrisburg 63 - Sturgeon 74
Douglass 58 - Salisbury 80
No. Callaway 61 - Winfield 65
Centralia 53 - Christian 71
