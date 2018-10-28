Thursday Night High School Basketball Highlights

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Thursday night.

Boys Basketball

California 67 - Versailles 39

So. Boone 53 - Fatima 33

Blair Oaks 68 - St. James 64

Harrisburg 63 - Sturgeon 74

Douglass 58 - Salisbury 80

No. Callaway 61 - Winfield 65

Centralia 53 - Christian 71

 

 

