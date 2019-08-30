Thursday, November 15: Sports at Six

Facebook
TARGET 8: Out-of-state charity panhandling without proper permits
JEFFERSON CITY - A series of open records requests revealed a Texas-based ministry is collecting money from drivers in Jefferson City and Columbia without proper permits. This week, a user posted...
Two men charged with sex crimes against Audrain County teenager
MEXICO - The Audrain County Prosecutor's...
Health department on alert after possible vaping-related disease reports
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Health...
State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday marks the start of Labor Day weekend, and officials are asking drivers to be responsible after someone was killed or injured about every 10 minutes during last year’s...
Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
COLUMBIA - One Columbia parent is not happy...
Hidden image in MU logo catches Columbia residents by surprise
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri may be...
TARGET 8: Out-of-state charity panhandling without proper permits
JEFFERSON CITY - A series of open records...
Two men charged with sex crimes against Audrain County teenager
MEXICO - The Audrain County Prosecutor's...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Bigger than football: Egnew working to teach his players life lessons along with football
COLUMBIA — With players huddled around him on one knee, Michael Egnew’s 6-foot-5 frame towers over the young men listening more intently than usual. As he speaks of effort, work...
Chiefs end preseason with a loss to Packers
Green Bay - The Kansas City Chiefs ended the...
Tornado built bond for Jefferson City Jays
JEFFERSON CITY — Barely awake after...
