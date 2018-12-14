Thursday November 8 News Headlines

Facebook
MSHP finds 300 pounds of marijuana in SUV during traffic stop on I-70
MSHP finds 300 pounds of marijuana in SUV during traffic stop on I-70
BOONVILLE- 301 pounds of marijuana were found in an SUV during a routine traffic stop by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troop F of the MSHP made the traffic stop Thursday night on eastbound...
Study shows positive classroom climate can decrease suspensions
Study shows positive classroom climate can decrease suspensions
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted a survey to see the overall relationship...
15-year-old charged in connection with November Jefferson City shooting
15-year-old charged in connection with November Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teen has...
Columbia police investigating reports of email bomb threats
Columbia police investigating reports of email bomb threats
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Prosecutors charge Mizzou defensive player with domestic assault
Prosecutors charge Mizzou defensive player with domestic assault
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Mizzou defensive end Tre Williams with domestic assault, court records confirm. A statement from Boone County...
Capital City High School hires first head football coach
Capital City High School hires first head football coach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools...
Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll
Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll
COLUMBIA- The Missouri gymnastics team is...
Thursday November 8 News Headlines
