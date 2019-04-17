Thursday, September 22: Sports at Six

Facebook
Under new bill, no excuse needed to vote absentee
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri's House Bill 992 would allow registered voters to cast an absentee ballot without stating a reason. The state currently requires one of six of the following reasons...
Columbia Police arrest same man for trespassing at another school
COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious...
Lincoln University student arrested for homicide over the weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The 22-year-old man arrested...
Miller County man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - A man from Brumley pleaded guilty Tuesday in three separate cases, two of which involved child sex crimes. According to Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey, Dillon James Hail admitted...
Under new bill, no excuse needed to vote absentee
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri's House Bill...
Columbia Police arrest same man for trespassing at another school
COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious...
Domestic abuse survivors push to keep guns aways from abusers
JEFFERSON CITY - Domestic abuse survivors...
Lincoln University student arrested for homicide over the weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The 22-year-old man arrested...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Mizzou softball team gearing up to host Texas A&M
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team will host the Texas A&M Aggies in a three game set starting on Thursday. This comes after the Tigers suffered a third SEC series loss to Ole Miss this past...
Yelich continues to haunt Cardinals, Milwaukee wins 10-7
MILWAUKEE – The Cardinals had no answer for...
Blues try for 3-1 series lead Tuesday against Jets
ST LOUIS – The Blues will be looking to bounce...
Weekly Wellness
Thursday, September 22: Sports at Six
Share: