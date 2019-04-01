Thursday Weather Planner

Facebook
Jefferson City shoplifting suspects arrested after chase ends near Ashland
Jefferson City shoplifting suspects arrested after chase ends near Ashland
ASHLAND - Police took five people into custody Sunday after officers said they led police on a chase from Jefferson City to just south of Ashland. Jefferson City police said several people...
U.S. 54 bridge closed due to flooding in Pike County
U.S. 54 bridge closed due to flooding in Pike County
LOUISIANA - The bridge connecting Missouri to...
Boone County deputies respond to stolen car south of I-70
Boone County deputies respond to stolen car south of I-70
COLUMBIA - One person is in Boone County...
Columbia City Council to vote on funds for CPD downtown building
Columbia City Council to vote on funds for CPD downtown building
COLUMBIA - Funds from Police Records...
Missouri has a high rate of homelessness but the homeless are human
Missouri has a high rate of homelessness but the homeless are human
COLUMBIA - Missouri continues to fight high...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Thursday Weather Planner
