Thursday_Afternoon_Weather_Update

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Man involved in standoff in custody in Randolph County jail
UPDATE: Man involved in standoff in custody in Randolph County jail
MOBERLY - The Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Antonio Banner with third-degree felony domestic assault and first-degree felony child endangerment. Police say he was taken...
Attorneys in deadly crash case spar over victim's intoxication levels
Attorneys in deadly crash case spar over victim's intoxication levels
COLUMBIA - Lawyers on both sides of a case...
Police: Man hid camera in Columbia library bathroom
Police: Man hid camera in Columbia library bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
St. Louis-area native among those picked for SpaceX
St. Louis-area native among those picked for SpaceX
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis native is among the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year. Air Force Col. Robert Behnken will be one of two test...
UPDATE: Man involved in standoff in custody in Randolph County jail
UPDATE: Man involved in standoff in custody in Randolph County jail
MOBERLY - The Randolph County Prosecuting...
Got milk? Vanilla Almond Breeze might, prompting recall
Got milk? Vanilla Almond Breeze might, prompting recall
(CNN) -- HP Hood LLC has...
Attorneys in deadly crash case spar over victim's intoxication levels
Attorneys in deadly crash case spar over victim's intoxication levels
COLUMBIA - Lawyers on both sides of a case...
Columbia woman advocates for Sen. Claire McCaskill to say "no" to Kavanaugh
Columbia woman advocates for Sen. Claire McCaskill to say "no" to Kavanaugh
COLUMBIA - One of the most controversial...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Missouri drought to intensify heading into August
Missouri drought to intensify heading into August
COLUMBIA - The weather in 2018 has been nothing short of extreme. From a long and cold winter, to the driest April, skipping spring and right into the hottest May and the fourth hottest June ...
2018 is on pace to be the 4th-hottest year on record
2018 is on pace to be the 4th-hottest year on record
(CNN) -- Sunburned?...
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years
Mars making closest approach to Earth in 15 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Now's the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri offense locked and loaded
Missouri offense locked and loaded
ATLANTA - Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock has been through a lot during his three seasons in Columbia. Lock played for two head coaches, Gary Pinkel and Barry Odom, as well as two offensive...
National Champions say handball is like family
National Champions say handball is like family
COLUMBIA – A group of national champions...
National Handball Champions to visit Columbia
National Handball Champions to visit Columbia
COLUMBIA – Four National Handball...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Thursday_Afternoon_Weather_Update
Share: