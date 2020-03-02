Thursday_Afternoon_Weather_Update

Facebook
MU cancels spring and summer Italy programs
MU cancels spring and summer Italy programs
COLUMBIA - Mizzou has canceled all spring and summer study abroad trips to Italy among rising coronavirus cases in the country. The CDC upgraded Italy to a level 3 travel alert, recommending that...
Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri...
No plea given on Elledge murder charge
No plea given on Elledge murder charge
COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge did not submit a...
CPD receives grant to increase traffic enforcement
CPD receives grant to increase traffic enforcement
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department received a Hazardous Moving Violation (H.M.V.) grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic Division. This grant will...
Mid-Missouri movie theaters file for bankruptcy
Mid-Missouri movie theaters file for bankruptcy
COLUMBIA - Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Mizzou tennis falls to LSU 4-0
Mizzou tennis falls to LSU 4-0
BATON ROUGE, LA - The Missouri tennis team lost to one of the other Southeastern Conference Tigers, LSU, by a score of 4-0 on Sunday afternoon. The defeat was Missouri's fourth consecutive losing...
Missouri headlined by Okwuegbunam's 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine
Missouri headlined by Okwuegbunam's 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS - Missouri sent six players to...
Mizzou baseball hangs on to beat Texas 9-8
Mizzou baseball hangs on to beat Texas 9-8
HOUSTON - The Missouri baseball team held onto...
Thursday_Afternoon_Weather_Update
Share: