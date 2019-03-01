Thursday_Evening_Weather_Update

Facebook
Missouri to create center for rural students' mental health
Missouri to create center for rural students' mental health
COLUMBIA – The $10 million grant will create a National Center for Rural School Mental Health that will research what works in rural schools when it comes to mental health. “This is...
Bill to allow concealed carry on campus draws opponents to Capitol
Bill to allow concealed carry on campus draws opponents to Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - Opponents of a new bill that...
Walmart decision highlights employment struggles for people with disabilities
Walmart decision highlights employment struggles for people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - Some people with disabilities and...
News
Advocates: new community funds tell foster kids 'I believe in you'
Advocates: new community funds tell foster kids 'I believe in you'
JEFFERSON CITY - Grant money pouring into...
Doctor explains water temperature dangers after infant badly burned in bath
Doctor explains water temperature dangers after infant badly burned in bath
LAKE OZARK - A pediatrician explained how hot...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue overnight and exit between 6-9am on Wednesday morning. Freezing drizzle is also possible. The morning commute is expected to be icy for a...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and...
Sports
Wieters agrees to minor league contract with Cardinals
Wieters agrees to minor league contract with Cardinals
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Matt...
Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's...
