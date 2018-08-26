Thursday_Evening_Weather_Update

Facebook
Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A 2010 Chevrolet Impala tried to make a left turn...
16-year-old dies after truck overturns, catches fire
16-year-old dies after truck overturns, catches fire
PHELPS COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy died...
'Mass shooting' at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say
'Mass shooting' at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- Two people were...
State considering nontoxic shot rules in more hunting areas
State considering nontoxic shot rules in more hunting areas
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing requiring hunters to use nontoxic shot in more conservation areas across the state. The department announced this...
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people, including...
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a...
City of Hallsville close to selecting new police chief
City of Hallsville close to selecting new police chief
HALLSVILLE – The city council in...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Sports
Fillmyer, Royals send Indians to 4th straight loss, 7-1
Fillmyer, Royals send Indians to 4th straight loss, 7-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Terry Francona thinks the Indians are a bit tired as they slog their way through August with a big lead in the AL Central. Corey Kluber says fatigue is no...
Holliday homer, big inning lead Rockies past Cardinals 9-1
Holliday homer, big inning lead Rockies past Cardinals 9-1
DENVER (AP) — Late in the game, the...
Missouri Tigers Women's Soccer Falls to Colorado 6-0
Missouri Tigers Women's Soccer Falls to Colorado 6-0
The Women's Soccer team for the University of...
