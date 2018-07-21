Thursday_Evening_Weather_Update

Facebook
Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports and repeated safety restrictions by regulators said Friday that it will stop selling...
Show-Me State Games draw thousands of visitors and $10 million to Columbia
Show-Me State Games draw thousands of visitors and $10 million to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The 2018 Show-Me State Games kick...
Parents get their children I.D.'d in case they ever go missing
Parents get their children I.D.'d in case they ever go missing
ASHLAND – Seven locations throughout the...
News
Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports and repeated safety restrictions by regulators said Friday that it will stop selling...
Man accused of carrying out shooting at Maryland newspaper indicted
(CNN) -- The man...
Show-Me State Games draw thousands of visitors and $10 million to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The 2018 Show-Me State Games kick...
Parents get their children I.D.'d in case they ever go missing
ASHLAND – Seven locations throughout the...
Baby girl born in Texas Chick-fil-A gets free food for life and a future job
(CNN) -- Gracelyn Mae...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: Tornado outbreak in Iowa causes catastrophic damage
DES MOINES, Iowa - Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients had been discharged after a tornado hit a...
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
Sports
National Handball Champions to visit Columbia
COLUMBIA – Four National Handball Champions are coming to Columbia Saturday. Wilson’s Fitness on Forum Boulevard is hosting its annual handball tournament for the Show Me State Games...
Rock Bridge Tennis Coach Ben Loeb talks success, new book
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Tennis Coach Ben...
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
