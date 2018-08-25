Thursday_Evening_Weather_Update

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed defiance and later turned his rebellious streak into a 35-year political...
Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible...
MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students
MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students
COLUMBIA - The MU...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed defiance and later turned his rebellious streak into a 35-year political...
Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible...
MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students
MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students
COLUMBIA - The MU...
Missouri Task Force 1 sends fourth member to Hawaii for hurricane aftermath
Missouri Task Force 1 sends fourth member to Hawaii for hurricane aftermath
COLUMBIA - A fourth member of the Missouri...
UPDATE: Paris man arrested after chase and crash
UPDATE: Paris man arrested after chase and crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Authorities...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Chiefs fall to the Bears 20-27; former Mizzou QB shines in victory
Chiefs fall to the Bears 20-27; former Mizzou QB shines in victory
CHICAGO - The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in a battle of the Midwest on Saturday, with the Chiefs falling to the Bears in a valiant attempt to defeat the Windy City. The Bears...
Royals throw game away leading to Rays sweep
Royals throw game away leading to Rays sweep
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals threw the...
Mizzou Athletics Newest Hall of Fame Inductees
Mizzou Athletics Newest Hall of Fame Inductees
The University of Missouri Athletics 2018 Hall...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Thursday_Evening_Weather_Update
Share: