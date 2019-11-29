ThursdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - Dareal Mightty said he knows everyone involved in a Thanksgiving double shooting, but said he suspected something was wrong with his close friend - suspect Torry Upchurch -...
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of...
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
COLUMBIA — The rise in entrepreneurial...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year that has seen some of the worst flooding ever in parts of the Midwest, concern is already rising that the spring of 2020 may bring more high water to...
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - Dareal Mightty said he knows...
Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
Local children fight rare, terminal disease; family tries to help find a cure
COLUMBIA — Life is about learning as you...
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
State receives $5.5 million grant to improve rural transit, accessibility
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of...
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
Side jobs gain popularity amongst young people
COLUMBIA — The rise in entrepreneurial...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou loses to Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
Mizzou loses to Butler in Hall of Fame Classic
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri basketball team dropped the opening game of the Hall of Fame Classic to Butler Monday night. The Tigers struggled as their star, Jeremiah Tilmon, had an off night. The...
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
Numbers to Know: Kelly Bryant running less while dealing with injuries
COLUMBIA - Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant...
Mizzou football drops fifth straight game
Mizzou football drops fifth straight game
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers were able to...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
ThursdayAfternoonPlanner
Share: