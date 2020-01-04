ThursdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson City community welcomed the Renegades Baseball Club, a team that has provided summer entertainment in mid-Missouri for the past three summers. ...
UPDATE: Suspect in Fulton officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
FULTON - The suspect in an officer-involved...
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the...
News
Boone County Sheriff's deputies make arrest following motorcycle chase
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested following a New Year's Day motorcycle chase. According to a probable cause statement, Robert Aulidge attempted to make a U-turn on Highway 763 north of...
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson...
Proposed fuel tax might bring jobs to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A fuel tax increase was pre-filed...
United Methodist Church proposes split over LGBTQ+ participation
COLUMBIA - Local churchgoers reacted Friday to...
Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson City community welcomed the Renegades Baseball Club, a team that has provided summer entertainment in mid-Missouri for the past three summers. ...
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are...
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's basketball team...
