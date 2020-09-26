ThursdayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or not it could happen, organizers found a way. The...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season...
Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme...
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th...
Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter...
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell 28-35 against the Catholic school that is nearly three hours away. The two...
FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever...
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
