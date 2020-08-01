ThursdayEveningForecast

Facebook
Local sports bars unsure of future after SEC announcement
Local sports bars unsure of future after SEC announcement
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced that all participating schools football teams would play a 10 game conference-only schedule. Some local sports bars worry what...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
Douglass High School graduates walk the stage Friday morning
Douglass High School graduates walk the stage Friday morning
COLUMBIA - Graduation ceremonies continued...
News
Local sports bars unsure of future after SEC announcement
Local sports bars unsure of future after SEC announcement
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced that all participating schools football teams would play a 10 game conference-only schedule. Some local sports bars worry what...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
Douglass High School graduates walk the stage Friday morning
Douglass High School graduates walk the stage Friday morning
COLUMBIA - Graduation ceremonies continued...
Osage Beach police pursuit ends with driver jumping into lake
Osage Beach police pursuit ends with driver jumping into lake
OSAGE BEACH — The Osage Beach Police...
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
BOSTON — A federal appeals court Friday...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic organizers believe Covid-19 health guidelines will bring up the vital role athletic trainers will need to take this fall sports season. In MSHSAA’s...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
WATCH: Cuonzo full interview
WATCH: Cuonzo full interview
Mizzou head basketball coach sat down in a virtual zoom call with the media for the first time this summer about social justice issues, the upcoming season, COVID-19 and much more. You can watch...
MU basketball coach reacts to NCAA allowing social justice patches
MU basketball coach reacts to NCAA allowing social justice patches
COLUMBIA — MU men's basketball coach...
Ex-Chiefs player again faces charges, this time for burglary
Ex-Chiefs player again faces charges, this time for burglary
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former defensive...
