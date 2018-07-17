ThursdayEveningPlanner

Facebook
Columbia residents could pay more in property tax and sewer utility rates
COLUMBIA – City council approved two public hearings in August to discuss possible increases to the property tax and sewer rates. The public hearing on the property tax rate will be on...
House passes bill to rename Columbia post office in memory of fallen soldier
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. House of...
UPDATE: Search for 74-year-old man continues on Monday
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Family, friends and law...
News
Officials: In policy shift, US open to meeting with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is open to holding direct talks with the Taliban to encourage negotiations between the militant group and the Afghan government to end 17 years of war, U.S....
US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent
WASHINGTON (AP) - A 29-year-old gun-rights...
Greitens' campaign spent $610K on legal fees in final months
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Gov. Eric...
House passes bill to rename Columbia post office in memory of fallen soldier
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records began in 1890. It was 6.2 degrees above average, coming in with a 79.1 degree average...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Sports
Rock Bridge Tennis Coach Ben Loeb talks success, new book
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Tennis Coach Ben Loeb sat down with KOMU 8's Chris Gervino to talk about his success as a coach and new book. Catch "Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino"...
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
Karissa Schweizer nominated for NCAA honor
COLUMBIA - Mizzou track and field alum...
