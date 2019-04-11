ThursdayEveningPlanner

Facebook
Holts Summit man awaiting trial faces new kidnapping, sex crime charges
Holts Summit man awaiting trial faces new kidnapping, sex crime charges
COLUMBIA - A man awaiting trial for attempted kidnapping and - separately - a rape case faces new charges for an incident from December 2017. Deputies booked Anthony Rowell, 49, into jail...
Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
Activists urge support for Equal Rights Amendment
JEFFERSON CITY - If local women's rights...
Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
Columbia Police Interim Chief Geoff Jones discusses past, future
COLUMBIA - Interim Chief Geoff Jones knows the...
Former Missouri JROTC instructor pleads guilty to assaulting student
Former Missouri JROTC instructor pleads guilty to assaulting student
MOUNTAIN GROVE (AP) — A former...
MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
MU study: State doesn't need as many medical marijuana licenses
COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Senior...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham gets drafted by Phoenix
COLUMBIA - Missouri's all time leading scorer Sophie Cunningham was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury. She was the first pick of the second round and will be joining a star studded roster...
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Brady at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has...
St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs
St. Louis clashes with Winnipeg in first round of NHL Playoffs
WINNIPEG - After finishing the regular season...
