ThursdayEveningWeather

Potential wind project forces local government to act
COLUMBIA- A proposed wind project in Harrisburg is now getting the local government involved. The Boone County planning and zoning commission discussed definitions Wednesday related to wind...
New Callaway County jail less likely to move near Missouri School for the Deaf
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri House of...
House bills would extend health insurance coverage for cancer patients
JEFFERSON CITY - Cancer patients could receive...
News
Former coach Pinkel launches new charity
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou head football coach Gary Pinkel formally announced the launch of his foundation, called “GP M.A.D.E.” Wednesday night. The foundation provides support and...
Airport Advisory Board meets for first time since COU closure
COLUMBIA - The city's Airport Advisory Board...
Potential wind project forces local government to act
COLUMBIA- A proposed wind project in...
Supporters gather to walk for victims and survivors of abuse
JEFFERSON CITY - People gathered in downtown...
New Callaway County jail less likely to move near Missouri School for the Deaf
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri House of...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of Alderman denied the passage of a new bill Thursday night that would have allowed the purchase and use of fireworks for a three-week period around the Fourth...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Columbia College announces new athletic director
COLUMBIA - Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple announced Wednesday afternoon James Arnold has been named athletic director. Arnold will oversee 17 varsity sports. Arnold has experience as...
Columbia College softball back in the Top 25
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team...
Chiefs land defensive end Frank Clark from Seattle
KANSAS CITY - Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks...
