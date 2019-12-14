ThursdayEveningWeather

Facebook
Suspect arrested in connection to assault and shots fired in north Columbia
Suspect arrested in connection to assault and shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two people were injured Friday night after an assault and shots fired incident in north Columbia, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department. Police said the...
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Suspect arrested in connection to assault and shots fired in north Columbia
Boone County Sheriffs complete CIT training
Boone County Sheriffs complete CIT training
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's...
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Weather
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the weekend, also check...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
Sports
Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP)- Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go when he agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract. The 30-year-old right-hander can earn...
Mizzou Esports flourishes in inaugural year
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
