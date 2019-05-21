ThursdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
JEFFERSON CITY -- A working smoke detector notified a Jefferson City family of a fire Monday night. They were able to escape because of the warning. The Jefferson City Fire Department...
President Trump approves disaster declaration for Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson...
Fulton PD to pay officers OT to crack down on speeding drivers
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department...
News
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only half of them had readings considered ideal. Overall, 7% of kids had...
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban...
MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent...
21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and...
Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Cougars name Jones-Olson as volleyball coach
COLUMBIA - Columbia College tapped Allison Jones-Olson as its next head volleyball coach Monday afternoon. Jones-Olson is the first hire by new athletic director James Arnold, who assumed the...
Blues move to brink of Cup final with 5-0 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE (AP) — From last in the league in...
Mizzou softball season ends after loss to UCLA
LOS ANGELES - The Missouri Tiger softball team...
