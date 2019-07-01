ThursdayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Tipton man receives high school diploma 77 years after joining Tuskegee Airmen
JEFFERSON CITY - A special high school commencement ceremony was held in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon, but with a graduating class of only one. That's because 96-year-old James Shipley was due...
One arrested after fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
MILLER COUNTY - One man is dead and another is...
One dead after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run...
