ThursdayPlanner

K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday, leading to a man's arrest. Sgt. Scott White of Missouri...
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as...
Handy volunteers fix items during repair fair
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time...
News
K-9 alerts troopers to 115 lbs. of drugs during I-70 traffic stop
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers are praising a K-9 officer for sniffing out over 100 lbs. of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday, leading to a man's arrest. Sgt. Scott White of Missouri...
Battle High School hosts third annual mouse race
COLUMBIA - Battle High School baseball and...
Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather
COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off...
Kay Hoflander elected as Missouri GOP chairwoman
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as...
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively killed moisture production over mid-Missouri. Atmospheric forcing from our jet stream has also held to our south, severely limiting production of...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Mizzou basketball suffers an 86-80 overtime loss against No. 25 LSU
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers played host to a hot LSU team as they came into Columbia with an 8-game win streak. Early on, Kevin Puryear was called for a technical foul that caused him to...
Mizzou falls to Temple at home 79-77
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team...
Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
FAYETTEVILLE - Since opening up conference...
