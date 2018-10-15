Tick Disease Spreading Across Missouri

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Pit bull shot in face found near Slater
Pit bull shot in face found near Slater
SLATER - Gloria is a 2-year-old pit bull who was found near Slater, Missouri after someone shot her in the face. It’s an upsetting story that will anger any animal lover. However, after...
Hawley decries Democrats' 'mob behavior'
Hawley decries Democrats' 'mob behavior'
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri's Republican...
Columbia Micro-Con aims to heighten local comic scene
Columbia Micro-Con aims to heighten local comic scene
COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered at Burr...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Late night traffic stop leads to meth arrest outside Fulton
Late night traffic stop leads to meth arrest outside Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to the Callaway County...
Pit bull shot in face found near Slater
Pit bull shot in face found near Slater
SLATER - Gloria is a 2-year-old pit bull who...
Hawley decries Democrats' 'mob behavior'
Hawley decries Democrats' 'mob behavior'
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri's Republican...
What's next for #MeToo after Kavanaugh's confirmation
What's next for #MeToo after Kavanaugh's confirmation
(CNN) - For many, the fight against Brett...
Florida schools scramble to get students back in class after Hurricane Michael
Florida schools scramble to get students back in class after Hurricane Michael
(CNN) - Florida Panhandle officials are trying...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
COLUMBIA - A new ad that attacks Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley is no surprise, but the catch is: who's paying for it. Slightly different versions are airing, one with a caption...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire...
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Pair of third period goals doom the Blues
Pair of third period goals doom the Blues
St. Louis - The St. Louis Blues entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, but after two unanswered Anaheim goals, the Ducks escaped with a 3-2 road win. Ben Street netted the tying goal on a...
Mizzou volleyball gets its fourth straight win
Mizzou volleyball gets its fourth straight win
Starkville, MS - The Mizzou volleyball team...
Mizzou soccer falls to Auburn on breakway goal
Mizzou soccer falls to Auburn on breakway goal
Columbia, MO - The Mizzou soccer team (5-8-2)...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Tick Disease Spreading Across Missouri
Share: