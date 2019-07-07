Tickets and Rooms Still Available for Football Weekend

COLUMBIA - Mizzou athletics officials said Thursday both Mizzou and Vanderbilt fans still have a chance to see the Tigers take on the Commodores in person this Saturday. They can also find somewhere close by to crash before and after the game.

Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Faurot Field are still available, and fans can find rooms in several Columbia hotels. That trend won't hold up for next weekend's game when Mizzou plays Alabama. Many hotels have fully booked rooms and the game itself is sold out.

Hotels aren't concerned with the weekend's slow start. Stoney Creek Inn manager Michael Kelly said he still expects to see plenty of Commodore fans, they may just be coming in later then when Columbia residents saw Georgia fans visit a few weeks ago. He also said it doesn't help that the temperature is supposed to drop for game night.

This game is a chance for each team to get its first SEC win this season, though for Mizzou it would be its first win ever as the newest member of the conference.

Mizzou has so far followed the trend of new teams in the conference. Currently sixth-ranked South Carolina joined the conference in 1992 and won only three conference games that season. It didn't win a division title until 2010.