Tigers Hold On Against Texas Tech

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers survived an ugly game against Big 12 bottom feeder Texas Tech, beating the Red Raiders 63-50 on Saturday.

Mizzou (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) shot 38.8 percent from the field, well below their season average, and made just six of 22 three-point attempts. The Tigers' defense, however, stifled Texas Tech (7-13, 0-8 Big 12), forcing 22 turnovers and allowing just six free throws.

Kim English led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points. He drained four of six three-pointers and had two steals. Marcus Denmon added 19 points, 10 of those coming from the foul line. Ricardo Ratliffe, the nation's leader in field goal percentage, was held in check, scoring just eight points on 4 of 6 shooting. Guard Ty Nurse led Texas Tech in scoring with 13.

Top football recruit Dorial Green-Beckham, a wide receiver from Springfield, was in attendance as the Tigers jumped out to a 10-2 lead spurred by eight points by Kim English. Trailing by double digits the majority of the second half, the Red Raiders closed the gap to seven with 2:42 to play. But free throws by Denmon and a breakaway dunk by Ratliffe sealed the win for the Tigers, a game in which Missouri never trailed.

The Tigers head to Austin to face Texas on Monday night in their final game before the Border War showdown with Kansas, while Texas Tech returns home to face Oklahoma State.