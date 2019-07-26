TIMELINE: Two charged following gun incident at Women's and Children's Hospital

COLUMBIA - Two people were arrested and charged after a report of a man with a gun in Women's and Children's Hospital Friday evening.

Antwane Grant, 24, of Columbia, is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Grant was booked into the Boone County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

Grant had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the December shooting death of Tavious Grant.

A juvenile suspect was also taken into custody and is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of resisting arrest and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana.

MU spokesman Christian Basi said that MUPD received a report at approximately 8:30 Friday evening about a man being chased by another subject with a gun.

"MUPD responded immediately and we were able to get cooperation with Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff, and the Highway Patrol," Basi said.

Four people, including the victim, were originally taken into custody for questioning while the hospital was placed on heightened security.

"At no time was anyone injured or in any kind of danger," Basi said. "The hospital was able to secure all of the patients and everyone was safe throughout the entire incident."

An MU alert issued at 10:08 p.m. said the Women's and Children's Hospital was all clear. No shots were fired.