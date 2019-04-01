Tips on burglary prevention while on vacation

COLUMBIA - Vacation time for many people means some well-needed rest and relaxation -- but it is also prime time for burglars to break in to homes.

Jordan Nelmark experienced this firsthand when three men, one of whom had a gun, broke into her home when she was away on a vacation.

"It's made me a little uneasy," she said.

Nelmark said she and her roommates took all of the proper security measures prior to the break-in but she wished they had done one thing; activate their alarm system.

To add an extra layer of security, Nelmark installed a video camera in her room that she can control from her phone.

While technology can help a lot when it comes to security, Detective Thomas O'Sullivan from the Boone County Sheriff's Department said it can sometimes do more harm than good.

"Do not advertise your vacation plans on social media," O'Sullivan said. "I would put that at the top of my list," he said. "Burglars and thieves monitor Facebook and they look for potential targets," he said. "If you and the whole family are down in Florida, that could put you at potential risk for burglary," he said.

He also recommends getting a security system, keeping a car in the driveway, turning on lights, having your mail collected regularly and locking your doors.