Tipton Gets More Than Half-Million Dollars to Improve Water

TIPTON - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded the City of Tipton enough money to replace approximately 6,800 feet of pipes that carry some of the city's water.

The department awarded the city a $606,600 low-interest loan for the replacement of drinking water pipes. The funding would help the city protect residents and the environment by making improvements to the water system.

The funding for the loan comes from Missouri's drinking water state revolving fund. The fund provides assistance for communities with water infrastructure needs. Some residents in Tipton think replacing the pipes that carry drinking water is important because it would help several residents financially.

"Something needs to be addressed," said Vanessa Reed. "A lot of people in a small community can't afford to buy the bottled water and things like that and sometimes, you know, we're all on a tight schedule and stuff and boiling just isn't efficient for some people.

A portion of the fund will not only go toward replacing drinking water pipes, but would also be used for several "green" projects.