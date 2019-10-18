Today\'s Talk: Senate committee questions DHSS about abortion law

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Interim Committee on the Sanctity of Life met at the State Capitol Tuesday to talk with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services about the state's law regarding abortion clinics.

Chairman of the committee Sen. Kurt Schaefer and other senators said they don't think the Columbia Planned Parenthood is properly licensed, but employees of the Department of Health and Senior Services said they do. The senators said they don't think the DHSS understands the abortion law.

Schaefer questioned MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin about University Hospital's role in bringing the doctor who will be giving abortion services to Columbia's Planned Parenthood. Schaefer said this is concerning because state dollars can't be used for abortions.

The committee members said the DHSS needs to reveal what hospital the Columbia clinic sends patients to when they have complications with medication abortions.

Schaefer sent a letter to University of Missouri Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin last Monday in which he raised concerns that a University of Missouri Health Care physician may have an agreement with Planned Parenthood to perform surgical abortions at the clinic in Columbia.

Schaefer accuses MU of using taxpayer money to pay for surgical abortions. Planned Parenthood said it only performs medication abortions unless it fails and a woman needs to undergo a surgical abortion. Planned Parenthood said Schaefer is just using this as a platform to push his pro-life agenda.

