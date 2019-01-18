Tommy Saunders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former Mizzou wide receiver Tommy Saunders is playing professional football in The Arena Football League for the Kansas City Command. Saunders looks forward to becoming a better player by working hard and staying focused. He is excited to get back on the field, but admits being a little nervous. He hopes that his hard work, commitment and focus will improve his game while playing for Kansas City.
