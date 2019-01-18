Tommy Saunders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former Mizzou wide receiver Tommy Saunders is playing professional football in The Arena Football League for the Kansas City Command. Saunders looks forward to becoming a better player by working hard and staying focused. He is excited to get back on the field, but admits being a little nervous. He hopes that his hard work, commitment and focus will improve his game while playing for Kansas City.

Former Mizzou Wide Receiver Joins The AFL
Tuesday, April 19, 2011