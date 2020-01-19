Tons of Trucks
COLUMBIA- They might not be able to drive yet, but Wednesday hundreds of school-aged children sat behind the wheel at the annual Tons of Truck event. There were a variety of different vehicles and trucks in which the kids could crawl around in at Cosmo Park. Crowd favorites included a yellow firetruck, a small front loader as well as a go kart.
Organizers say around 5,000 people showed up at the event.
