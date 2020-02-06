Tornado Hits in Orrick, Northeast of Kansas City

ORRICK (AP) - Heavy storms spawning at least one tornado hit northwest Missouri, damaging homes and power lines. No injuries were immediately reported.

Jenni Laflin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in the Kansas City area, said a confirmed tornado that was part of a supercell storm hit the Ray County town of Orrick on Saturday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg said no injuries had been reported an hour after the tornado hit Orrick, a town of about 800 residents northeast of Kansas City. Stosberg says emergency crews were checking the area. He says the town suffered quite a bit of structural damage, including roofs blown off homes and power lines blown down.

The weather service also issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for the Missouri and Kansas region Saturday.

The photo is courtesy of KHSB in Kansas City.