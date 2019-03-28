Town hall discusses impact of Greitens' healthcare veto
COLUMBIA - Local healthcare providers and state representatives met at a town hall Wednesday to discuss fallout from Gov. Eric Greitens' June veto of a healthcare bill for seniors and people with disabilities.
House Committee Bill 3 would have created the Missouri Senior Services Protection Fund. The bill would pull unused money from other budgets into the newly created fund to help offset proposed cuts to in-home and nursing home services for seniors and people with disabilities.
According to a press release from Missouri Jobs with Justice, Greitens' veto of the bill cuts healthcare services for more than 8,000 people.
Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said the cuts will be felt by citizens who desperately need the care.
"These cuts are going to affect individuals with disabilities, seniors, some of our most vulnerable citizens in the state of Missouri, there's no doubt about that, that these cuts will have very real impact," Kendrick said.