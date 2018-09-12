Toys For Tots Seeking Help to Meet Goal

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Toys for Tots is running out of time to meet its goal of about $14,000 worth of donations for the 2013 holiday.

Spokesman Dannie Weddle said right now Columbia is seeking an extra $7000 to $11,000.

"Right now, we are struggling to meet the demand," Weddle said. "Our normal donors aren't donating as much or any at all, and there are also more children in need this year."

The organization only received about $7000 in total last year, to meet the needs of families in Columbia. However, this year Toys For Tots needs double that. Weddle said he thinks this is because of the current economy.

"More families are in need, period," Weddle said. "I just hope we can meet our goal before Christmas."

Toys For Tots is collecting donations up until December 31. If you are interested in helping out the nonprofit, visit its website or contact Weddle directly at (573) 808-3566.