Traveling Guitar Foundation

Related Story

As a performer, Damon Marks is best known for his work as a touring guitarist on Alicia Keys' Freedom Tour but his newest endeavor could bring much needed equipment to your school's music department. It's called the Traveling Guitar Foundation and today on U_News @ 11, Sarah Hill talked with Marks about how schools can apply.  For more information, please visit Traveling Guitar Foundation  or email info@travelingguitarfoundation.org 

News

Traveling Guitar Foundation
Traveling Guitar Foundation
As a performer, Damon Marks is best known for his work as a touring guitarist on Alicia Keys' Freedom Tour... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, March 20 2012 Mar 20, 2012 Tuesday, March 20, 2012 11:28:00 AM CDT March 20, 2012