True/False wraps up after successful weekend

COLUMBIA - The 2016 True/False Film Festival is coming to a close on Sunday.

The annual event has been held in downtown Columbia since 2004 and draws film goers from all over the state and country.

Festival Co-Conspirator David Wilson said the weekend has been a big success.

"I think it's been fantastic," Wilson said. "I don't have attendance numbers yet, but downtown has been lively, and crowded and bustling, the weather's been beautiful and I think we've had an amazing weekend so far."

Wilson said True/False weekend was a fun time for the entire city.

"It's been an incredible weekend," Wilson said. "By the end of the weekend we'll have had 137 screenings, we'll have had bands play, art is all over downtown right now, everything comes out for this one weekend and it's the beginning of spring. It's my favorite weekend in Columbia."

Columbia film goer Marc Vandover also said this True/False weekend has been special.

"I think it really touches to a lot of hearts and emotions," Vandover said. "I just saw "Presenting Princess Shaw", and it was just an amazing story. The director and the main subject of the film was there and it was just amazing.”

Columbia locals were not the only ones to attend this weekend’s festivities.

Widely known filmmaker Spike Lee was seen taking in the “Concerned Student 1950” documentary on Saturday night.