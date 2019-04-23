TUE FEB 05 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Columbia teachers union files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
Columbia teachers union files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) filed a lawsuit in Boone County alleging Columbia Public Schools violated teachers’ constitutional rights during...
11-year-old with disabilities testifies in front of House committee
11-year-old with disabilities testifies in front of House committee
JEFFERSON CITY - Nathan Schelp is an...
Jefferson City man appeals death sentence for 2009 murder
Jefferson City man appeals death sentence for 2009 murder
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man facing...
Beulah Ralph Elementary School finds new principal
Beulah Ralph Elementary School finds new principal
COLUMBIA - Beulah Ralph Elementary School has...
Controlling the opioid epidemic: bill would limit dentist prescriptions
Controlling the opioid epidemic: bill would limit dentist prescriptions
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri senator...
Henry Bloch, co-founder of tax company H&R Block, dies at 96
Henry Bloch, co-founder of tax company H&R Block, dies at 96
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Tax preparer H&R...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of Alderman denied the passage of a new bill Thursday night that would have allowed the purchase and use of fireworks for a three-week period around the Fourth...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
