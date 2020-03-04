TUE MAR 05 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
MO Presidential Primary: What to know before you vote
COLUMBIA -- Missourians will be able to vote in the state's primary election on Tuesday, March 10. Here is everything you need to know to prepare to head to the polls. Am I eligible to vote?...
Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden scored key Super...
MU students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns
COLUMBIA - Several MU students studying abroad...
News
Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden
NEW YORK CITY - Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in his campaign for president, according to CNN. “Three months...
Walmart trying out new health clinics featuring mental health counselors
(CNN) – In Calhoun, Georgia, a...
Third suspect in drug deal-related shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - Another suspect charged in...
MO Presidential Primary: What to know before you vote
COLUMBIA -- Missourians will be able to vote...
MU halts travel to San Antonio after city declares health emergency
COLUMBIA — MU-related travel to San...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Blues take eighth win in a row at the Garden
NEW YORK- The Blues started the month of March off right Tuesday night when they took on the New York Rangers at the Garden for a thriller of a match up. In a game with only four goals...
Columbia College junior Kenny Piper named AMC Baseball Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia College junior Kenny...
Smith-Cotton boys and girls basketball teams sweep in district playoff game
SEDALIA, Mo. - The Smith-Cotton Tigers girls...
