TUE MAR 12 NEWS 7AM

Columbia Police respond to shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard Wednesday morning. Police said the two men involved, in their early 20s, are now in custody. CPD...
Court: Mother left child with disabilities alone for hours before deadly fire
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors filed murder and...
Accused rapist testifies; admits "messing around" with victim
COLUMBIA - The man accused in a 2002 rape...
News
Measure to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries could affect businesses
MOBERLY - Businesses in Moberly say they'll feel the effect of a new zoning measure which would require future medical marijuana dispensaries to be located downtown. Kelsey Jeffries, the owner of...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece and his opponent Chris Kelly have been squaring off over money in advance of the April 2 election. KOMU took a deep dive into the finances of both...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine. The storm began...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will...
Sports
Missouri women's basketball snags No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team earned a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will face No. 10 seed Drake in round one on Friday at 3 p.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. Drake ended...
Mizzou men's season ends, women await NCAA Tournament
March 18, 2019- Issue #16 Men's Basketball...
Missouri softball earns first win this season against SEC opponent
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team earned...
