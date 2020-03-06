TUE MAR 19 NEWS 7AM

Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in south Columbia Thursday evening. BREAKING: Assistant Chief Brian Richenberger just confirmed that the...
BREAKING: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in south Columbia
BREAKING: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed a suspect...
House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee
House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill dubbed the "Marriage...
True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual True/False film...
Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
GRAND RAPIDS - Goodrich Quality Theaters...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Mizzou Women fall to Lady Vols in SEC Tournament
Mizzou Women fall to Lady Vols in SEC Tournament
GREENVILLE, SC - The Missouri Tigers Women's team fell to the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, 64-51. With the loss, the Tigers have been eliminated from the tournament. It was a very strong...
Columbia College Women advance in AMC Tournament
Columbia College Women advance in AMC Tournament
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
Missouri hopes to improve in SEC tournament against Tennessee
Missouri hopes to improve in SEC tournament against Tennessee
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Missouri Tigers are...
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
