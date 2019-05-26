TUE MAY 07 NEWS 4AM

Facebook
Jefferson City continues heavy duty clean up this Memorial Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's capital city is still piled high with metal, pieces of houses, glass and vegetation after four extensive days of cleanup efforts. Henry Thompson is a math teacher and...
Parts of Brunswick advised to evacuate
BRUNSWICK - Some residents of Brunswick are...
Historic Eldon motel damaged by tornado days before planned re-opening
ELDON - Married couple and business partners...
Chariton County organizes sandbagging efforts in Brunswick as levees breach
CHARITON COUNTY - The Chariton County Emergency Management Agency is organizing sandbagging efforts in Brunswick Monday morning. Residents in need of sandbags or volunteer support are encouraged...
Volunteer firefighter back at his station after severe head injury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - After months of rehab work...
Katy Trail flooding leaves business owners worried
ROCHEPORT – Severe flooding is happening...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
St. Louis Blues chasing first Stanley Cup
BOSTON - The St. Louis Blues who won four of six games against San Jose look ahead to game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins on Monday night. For the Bruins, it has been...
Missouri football awarded preseason accolades
