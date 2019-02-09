Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather
Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather
COLUMIBA - Columbia Public Works scheduled a 15-person plow crew to report at 3 a.m. Sunday. The crew will work to prepare for and respond to the predicted snowfall and ice accumulation. In a...
Columbia game expo draws hundreds
Columbia game expo draws hundreds
COLUMBIA - More than 300 gamers came to test...
MU Office of Research hosts first ever Young Scientists Expo
MU Office of Research hosts first ever Young Scientists Expo
COLUMBIA - Families lined up outside of...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Chocolate crawl gives visitors a taste of Rocheport
Chocolate crawl gives visitors a taste of Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - The Rocheport Chocolate Crawl on Saturday allowed visitors to sample sweets and experience the town ahead of Valentine’s Day. The crawl is one of many such events that the city...
Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather
Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather
COLUMIBA - Columbia Public Works scheduled a...
Columbia game expo draws hundreds
Columbia game expo draws hundreds
COLUMBIA - More than 300 gamers came to test...
MU Office of Research hosts first ever Young Scientists Expo
MU Office of Research hosts first ever Young Scientists Expo
COLUMBIA - Families lined up outside of...
Mizzou collapses, falls to Texas A&M
Mizzou collapses, falls to Texas A&M
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers fell to the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and video, 24/7 bookmark the KOMU 8 weather page at www.komu.com/weather ----OLD POST---- MID-MISSOURI - An Ice Storm Warning has been issued until noon...
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou collapses, falls to Texas A&M
Mizzou collapses, falls to Texas A&M
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Mizzou Arena 68-59. Mizzou led 30-21 at the break before falling apart and getting outscored 47-29 in the second...
Tigers maul ranked Aggies at Mizzou Arena
Tigers maul ranked Aggies at Mizzou Arena
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women’s...
Boxberger and Royals finalize $2.2 million, 1-year contract
Boxberger and Royals finalize $2.2 million, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Tuesday Afternoon Weather
Share: