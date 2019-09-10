Tuesday Afternoon Weather Planner

Facebook
MSHP pulls over car with 34 pounds of weed
MSHP pulls over car with 34 pounds of weed
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Monday night that they seized 34 pounds of marijuana after pulling over a car speeding on I-70. When KOMU 8 called to ask MSHP where...
Columbia Police Department begins to search landfill
Columbia Police Department begins to search landfill
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Department...
Governor signs executive order, Missouri now a "Model Employer"
Governor signs executive order, Missouri now a "Model Employer"
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed...
News
Callaway County deputies make multiple weekend arrests
Callaway County deputies make multiple weekend arrests
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Callaway County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests over the weekend ranging from crimes related to drugs to resisting arrest and assault. The sheriff's office posted...
MSHP pulls over car with 34 pounds of weed
MSHP pulls over car with 34 pounds of weed
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Columbia Police Department begins to search landfill
Columbia Police Department begins to search landfill
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police Department...
Governor signs executive order, Missouri now a "Model Employer"
Governor signs executive order, Missouri now a "Model Employer"
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed...
Mahomes will play on sprained ankle Sunday
Mahomes will play on sprained ankle Sunday
KANSAS CITY - The Chiefs won't play without...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of "above-normal" activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Mahomes will play on sprained ankle Sunday
Mahomes will play on sprained ankle Sunday
KANSAS CITY - The Chiefs won't play without their star quarterback in Oakland on Sunday. Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is doing fine after spraining his ankle Sunday and plans to...
Nick Bolton named SEC defensive player of the week
Nick Bolton named SEC defensive player of the week
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's sophmore linebacker, Nick...
Chiefs win season opener
Chiefs win season opener
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Vital players dropped like...
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Planner
