Tuesday August 21 2018 News Headline

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her teenage daughter has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend, also a suspect. The mother, 49-year-old Renee Collins, faces charges...
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a...
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her teenage daughter has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend, also a suspect. The mother, 49-year-old Renee Collins, faces charges...
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a...
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital...
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public...
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College drops first regular season game to Bellevue
Columbia College drops first regular season game to Bellevue
COLUMBIA- The Cougars are off to a shaky start to the soccer season as they lose their first regular season game to Bellevue (Neb.) in a score of 3-2. Columbia College battled on the pitch in the...
Royals looking to avoid fourth straight loss
Royals looking to avoid fourth straight loss
TAMPA BAY - The 2018 season has not been a...
Cardinals looking to bring the brooms against LA
Cardinals looking to bring the brooms against LA
ST. LOUIS - The Redbirds have been very hot...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Tuesday August 21 2018 News Headline
Share: