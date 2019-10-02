Tuesday, December 6: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
VIDEO: Logjam demolishes Brunswick railroad bridge
VIDEO: Logjam demolishes Brunswick railroad bridge
CHARITON COUNTY - A logjam on the Grand River Bridge pushed down the structure Tuesday evening. The video, posted on Facebook, shows the bridge started to buckle to one side, then...
Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
COLUMBIA - Gavin Spoor is one of around 50,000...
UPDATE: Missourians protest death penalty after governor allows execution
UPDATE: Missourians protest death penalty after governor allows execution
JEFFERSON CITY - Citizens protested outside of...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Two Democrats set to challenge incumbent Republican for 4th congressional district
Two Democrats set to challenge incumbent Republican for 4th congressional district
COLUMBIA - Two Democrats have entered the race to unseat Republican incumbent Vicky Hartzler in the 2020 race for Missouri’s 4th congressional district. Lindsey Simmons announced her bid...
VIDEO: Logjam demolishes Brunswick railroad bridge
VIDEO: Logjam demolishes Brunswick railroad bridge
CHARITON COUNTY - A logjam on the Grand River...
Police seek help identifying suspect in credit card fraud case
Police seek help identifying suspect in credit card fraud case
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's...
High schoolers speak out about the problems of vaping in their schools
High schoolers speak out about the problems of vaping in their schools
COLUMBIA - Students from public high schools...
Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
Young farmers face steep cost to join farming industry
COLUMBIA - Gavin Spoor is one of around 50,000...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Scherzer goes for five in win over Milwaukee
Scherzer goes for five in win over Milwaukee
WASHINGTON DC- Mizzou baseball alum Max Scherzer started on the mound Tuesday in a crucial National League Wild Card Game between the Brewers and the Nationals. Scherzer went for five innings...
Caleb Love picks UNC over Mizzou
Caleb Love picks UNC over Mizzou
ST. LOUIS- Senior guard and soon-to-be...
Mizzou cross country runners earn SEC weekly honors
Mizzou cross country runners earn SEC weekly honors
COLUMBIA- After a successful weekend at the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Tuesday, December 6: Sports at Ten
Share: