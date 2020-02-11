Tuesday Evening Forecast

Facebook
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol said emergency services took a motorcycle driver to the hospital with...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided...
News
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol said emergency services took a motorcycle driver to the hospital with...
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are...
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned...
Target 8
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth $2.9 million and $2 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
--> COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH FEBRUARY 5 & 6, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, Columbia hit a high...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
Mizzou looks to knock off No. 25 LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. - No. 25 LSU looks to give Missouri its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. Missouri's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies...
Mizzou women's basketball falls to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. - Mizzou women's basketball...
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of...
